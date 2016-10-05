Doling out hope in a cracked world
AUDIO JUNKIE:
Grammy-award winning rock band Switchfoot continues to progress with their brand of soulful alt-rock as heard on their 10th album “Where The Light Shines Through.”
Singer-guitarist Jon Foreman, bassist Tim Foreman, drummer Chad Butler, keyboardist-guitarist Jerome Fontamillas and lead guitarist Drew Shirley have been sure and steady for the past decade since their breakthrough 2003 album “The Beautiful Letdown.” They have been releasing an album every two or three years, and touring non-stop in between. As expected, the regimen has made them a tight unit.
Kicking off with “Holy Water,” the band exhibits excellent dynamics, with stripped down electric pianos building into full-on wall of sound guitars. While they could still be mainly classified as an alt-rock band, Switchfoot is more liberal with styles nowadays. “Float” (whose music video was filmed here in Manila early this year) starts with a bouncing bass that builds into a funky beat spiced with spacey synth.
Jon’s themes (even on past records) usually revolve around emotional turmoil and the triumph of the human spirit, and this record is no different. “Where The Light Shines Through” is all about hope, finding light in the darkness. It’s evident on the title track and “The Day I Found God,” with those Beatle-esque progressions punctuated by cool slide guitar work from Drew. Ditto with the rising “I Won’t Let You Go,” and the tuneful “Healer Of Souls” and the affirmative anthem “Live It Well.”
But make no mistake about it: Switchfoot can rock. “Bull In A China Shop,” the ’80s throwback “If The House Burns Down Tonight,” and the self-examining “Looking For America” featuring rap artist Lecrae prove that their growth as a band and as songwriters is ever forward. In fact, since their breakthrough hits “Only Hope,” and “Dare You To Move,” Switchfoot has established itself as a no-nonsense band that deals solely in music and survives with zero hype.
Passion works and it’s kept the hardworking Switchfoot going all these years.