Dolly Parton to receive lifetime award at 50th annual CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 50th annual Country Music Association Awards.

Parton will receive the award in Nashville on Nov. 2, the CMA said Tuesday. The show will air on ABC. Parton, who wrote “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” is a nine-time CMA winner, including entertainer of the year.

Nelson was the first recipient of the award, presented in 2012. It honors an artist who has achieved national and international fame through performances, philanthropy, humanitarian efforts and record sales. Previous recipients also include Kenny Rogers and Johnny Cash.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement that Parton is a “trailblazer who continues to enchant and captivate fans around the world.”