Dominguez urges V20 nations to raise $100 B

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III urged the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Ministerial Dialogue member countries to get the rest of the world mobilize the needed $100 billion financing for the global response against climate change.

Dominguez, who chaired this year’s V20 dialogue in Washington, D.C., said the world needs to work together in raising the $100-billion financing package by 2020 for the global response against environmental scourge.

He noted global warming has started to take its toll on vulnerable countries, including the Philippines and for V20 members, “an effective international response has become a matter of survival.”

V20 was formed a year ago by the world’s 20 countries most vulnerable to climate change, with the Philippines’ finance secretary elected as the first chairperson.

Carlos G. Dominguez III

This bloc’s membership has since then increased to 43 countries, and with the Ethiopian finance minister taking over as chairperson next year.

“We need to put in more effort in getting the rest of the world involved in shaping the roadmap toward assisting us with the $100 billion in additional financing flows we direly need by 2020,” Dominguez said.

“We are asking for a clear roadmap towards the mobilization of $100 billion in additional financing flows to help the most vulnerable countries protect themselves from the ill effects of global warming,” he added.

These adverse effects include droughts, rising sea levels, desertification and extreme weather events, the official said.

For the Philippines, Dominguez said it has invested an equivalent of $20 million to help build the country’s resilience in fighting climate change.

“The Philippines invested over $20 million of our own resources in my government’s People’s Survival Fund,” he said. “Our colleagues in the V20 have been taking similar action.”

“Our plans to build resilience and develop while protecting the climate and our people are also among the most ambitious of any countries in the world — this despite the tremendous limits of our capacities,” Dominguez said.

“International cooperation will therefore provide our domestic economies with vital support and confidence we need to excel in fighting climate change,” he added.

Dominguez said that unless the commitment to mobilize additional funding to assist the V20 members is realized, “these countries will themselves in peril.”

“This financing package will have to be promoted as the crux of the global response to climate change,” he added.