DOST, Visayas businessmen team up for tech transfer

Government technology and science experts shared their expertise with business owners from the Visayas at the Regional Technology Transfer Day in Ormoc City.

Edgar I. Garcia, director of Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI), said the event, a first in the region, fulfills the government’s promise to turn science and technology concepts into practical uses for entrepreneurs.

“DOST looks at these technologies as competitive advantage of local micro to large scale enterprises. Further, the technologies are also considered as means and capabilities that would help entrepreneurs face the highly globalized market,” Garcia said.

The Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI) served as DOST’s lead agency for the technology transfer events.

Last week’s Regional Technology Transfer Day brought together 300 of the 500 business conference delegates from the Visayas to forge technology transfer deals between industry players and the DOST leading innovators.

Jude Abenoja, president of the Ormoc City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OrCham), said they asked the DOST to be their partner for possible investment and business opportunities.

Abenoja said he arranged with DOST-VIII Regional Director Edgar M. Esperancilla to hold the Technology Transfer Day before the business conference “to bring technologies and the DOST closer to the business sector as we share a common goal which is to bring economic opportunities to the countryside.”

The event featured solutions to focus areas like agricultural productivity, industry competitiveness, countryside development, environment and disaster risk reduction and healthcare.