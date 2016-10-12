DOT assures proper use of Moro fabric in Miss U pageant

Cotabato City – The Department of Tourism (DOT) has assured the proper use of the inaul, a Moro fabric, by candidates in this year’s Miss Universe pageant in Metro Manila, allaying apprehension among conservative Muslims about the textile’s possible use in revealing and sexy fashion.

“The Moro fabrics will be worn by the candidates of Miss U for their Charity Event (segment involving) long gown and casual attires,” Ayesha Mangudadatu-Dilangalen, secretary of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s DOT said.

Fashion designers for the 2016 Miss Universe, including Renee Salud, had earlier opted to make use of the inaul in the annual pageantry after visiting a booth where the DOT-ARMM team led by Sec. Dilangalen displayed varieties of the colorful Moro hand-woven fabric.

Inaul, Moro fabric (Photo by choosephilippines.com)

The DOT-ARMM’s booth, which Dilangalen furbished with mostly Moro traditional motifs including inaul clothes, was adjudged the “best booth” during the Sept. 3-6, 2016 Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) in Metro Manila.

News reports about the use of the inaul fabrics in the Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 30, 2017 drew mostly positive reactions from several Muslim government officials who have been promoting the textile as a source of livelihood and cultural preservation of Moro weavers in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, which are provinces of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

But apprehensions over the use of the inaul were raised by some personalities, including academician Moner Bajunaid, who said that designers in the Miss Universe might use the Moro fabric in the two-piece or swim suits of candidates, something that conservative Muslims consider as taboo.

Sec. Dilangalen, a niece of Maguindnao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu and known promoter of inaul fabrics in his province said the Moro fabric would not be used in revealing attires of the candidates.