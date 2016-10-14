DoT, Davao bus operator launch Go Mindanao tour bus project

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Davao Metro Shuttle officially launched Thursday the Go Mindanao Tour Bus Project during the Regional Tourism Assembly held at the Waterfront Insular Hotel.

The launching was highlighted by the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and Go Mindanao (Davao Metro Shuttle) as witnessed by Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo.

“First phase of the Go Mindanao Tour Bus will start in March 2017,” Davao Metro Shuttle President De Carlo Uy said.

Davao Metro Shuttle revealed the initial destinations of the Go Mindanao Bus Tour namely: Cagayan de Oro, Mati (Davao Oriental), Siargao (Surigao del Norte), Bukidnon, Butuan, Pagadian, Davao, Camiguin. Surigao, Lake Sebu (South Cotabato), Dipolog (Zamboanga del Norte) and Cotabato.

Uy said tourists will have the option to buy two kinds of tickets depending on their travel requirements. Point to point tickets as well as hop on and hop off tickets will be made available to adjust the tours to the travel needs of the tourists.

Davao Metro Shuttle is set to purchase up to 50 buses for Go Mindanao Bus Tour program but will initially start with 20 buses. These are expensive buses that will ply tourists to areas that will lead to tourism destinations in the Davao Region.

The premium buses, which is estimated to cost PHP5 million each, are not only bigger than the ordinary buses but will also come with leather reclining seats, Global Positioning System, bigger televisions, wifi and speed limiters.

“The goal is to boost local tourism and to help provide business and livelihood to the community,” he said.