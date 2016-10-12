DOTr exec: SM North common station may be best for commuters

The proposed common train station announced by Transportation Secretary Arturo Tugade may be more inconvenient than the public contrary what the commuters are made to believe.



(Ali Vicoy / mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Monumento station(Ali Vicoy / mb.com.ph)

Former DOTC Undersecretary for Rail Charlie Borromeo maintained the best “common station” would be situated in front of SM North in Quezon City, where passengers would only have to transfer from platform to platform.

He noted that commuters will be greatly inconvenienced as the proposed common station at the nearby Trinoma, which will have an atrium and two separate stations, will lead the train riders to jump from mall to mall and walk a distance of at least 200 meters before being able to switch trains.

“A common station should ideally be the convergence point of several lines. So the ideal scenario is one where passengers can take a seamless ride and just transfer from platform to platform,” said Borromeo in a media forum.

Borromeo, now a rail consultant in the United States, urged the Department of Transportation to review the original plan for passenger transfer wherein the MRT 3 would extend to Monumento to meet the LRT 1 at Caloocan.

He said that this would allow passengers coming from the north or the CAMANAVA area (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) a seamless ride, whether to Taft Avenue or the central business districts such as Ortigas or Makati.

Currently, passengers from the Camanava area get off at the LRT 1 Roosevelt station and need to ride a bus to North Avenue in order to ride the MRT 3 to Makati.

Under this set-up, some commuters opted to ride passenger buses which goes from Monumento straight to the central business districts, rather than change transport modes in between trips, especially when it is raining.

READ MORE: Parties assure Common Station completed by 2019