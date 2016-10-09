DOTr reiterates: no weekday sale in Metro malls starting Oct. 21

The public and mall operators in Metro Manila are reminded that sale promos during weekdays will be prohibited starting October 21.

MB FILE – A typical scene of shoppers in a supermarket of a shopping mall. (Manila Bulletin)

In a tweet, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reiterated the policy as required by the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (IACT).

Starting October 21, all mall operators are required by the i-ACT to not conduct mall sales during weekdays. #DOTr https://t.co/F3c7Lgr6ar — DOTr (@DOTr_PH) October 9, 2016

The new guideline enjoins shopping malls in the metro to conduct their sale only during weekends to avoid causing monstrous traffic congestion along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) and other major thoroughfares where malls are situated.

Senior Supt. Antonio Gardiola, IACT chief traffic officer and Highway Patrol Group director, said the policy also meant sale promos won’t coincide with the movement of m0torists and commuters reporting to work and school.

“They can open their malls starting from 12:01 Saturday to Sunday 11:59 pm,” said Gardiola, after a meeting with mall operators and representatives on Friday afternoon.

The “no weekend sale” policy will last until January 9, 2017.

(With reports from Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren)