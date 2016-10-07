 Doves of peace | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Doves of peace


October 7, 2016
Members of militant groups release doves at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila to dramatize their support for the resumption of peace talks in Oslo, Norway, between the Philippine government and communist rebels. (Ali Vicoy)

