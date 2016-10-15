DPWH pushes for Panay-Guimaras-Negros bridges

ILOILO CITY — Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar is pushing for the construction of bridges connecting Panay, Guimaras and Negros islands.

Google Maps / MB.COM.PH

Citing Villar, DPWH-6 Director Wenceslao Leaño Jr. said that bridges connecting the three major islands in western Visayas may start during the Duterte administration.

In a phone interview, Leaño told Manila Bulletin that Secretary Villar also proposed for trans-link bridges to include Cebu and Bohol.

For decades, officials have been lobbying the national government to construct a series of bridges connecting the three major Visayan islands, spanning approximately 23 kilometers.

The three-phase project will start with the bridge from Iloilo to Guimaras.

The second and third phases are the bridges for Guimaras–Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental–Cebu.

The DPWH and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted a number of feasibility studies on the project, with costs varying at P53 billion in a 1999 study, P28.5 billion in 2010 and P54 billion in 2011.

Another feasibility study funded by the Korean Export-Import Bank was also conducted.

Leaño said South Korean experts had twice inspected the site for the proposed Iloilo-Guimaras bridge.

Meanwhile, Villar also inspected multi-million-peso projects while in the city and province of Iloilo. It included the P121.29-million Aganan Bridge in Maasin town.