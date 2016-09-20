 Drew Barrymore visits mall in Manila | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Drew Barrymore visits mall in Manila

by NR Ramos
September 20, 2016 (updated)
Drew Barrymore (Katy Winn/Invision/AP Photo)

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore is in Manila.

Essentially a low key visit, many found out about it only after the actress posted on Instagram a photo of her captioned, “We’re in Manila! #brandingtrip2016 for @flowerbeauty exploring the incredible @smmakati and their extraordinary beauty department! #wow #wow #wow our whole team is inspired!”

The 41-year old first made waves as a child star, starring in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in 1982.

She would continue her success through adulthood, appearing in numerous dramas and rom-coms including box-office hits like “Charlie’s Angels,” “50 First Dates,” “Music And Lyrics,” among many others.

Barrymore made headlines last month when a US court finalized her divorce from art consultant Will Kopelman.

The two married in 2012. They have two daughters, Olive and Frankie.