Drug rehab donation

One of the checks totalling P2 million for the purpose of assisting the drug rehabilitation program in Bataan is presented by GICC Property Development Corp. executives led by Ms. Sheryl Tancio Lou (third from right) to Governor Abet S. Garcia (third from left) and his police director, Senior Superintendent Benjamin Silo (left). Others in photo are (from right) GICC Directors Manson Pan, Amado Sanglay, and retired Capt. Benjain M. Tancio (second from left), and Dr. Elizabeth Pizarro. (Mar T. Supnad)