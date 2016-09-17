Drug trafficker yields P500k worth of shabu concealed inside diaper

GENERAL SANTOS CITY- Police arrested on Friday a suspected drug trafficker in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao while trying to smuggle some P500,000 worth of ‘shabu’ which was concealed inside the diaper she worn.

Midtimbang police chief Regiie Abellera identified the suspect as Meriam Talusan, a resident of Talitay, Maguindanao.

Abellera said that the suspect was arrested in a police checkpoint in Barangay Agaon, Datu Anggal Midtimbang.

When frisked, Abellera said the suspect yielded some P120 grams of ‘shabu’ which was concealed inside her worn diaper.