Drug trafficking in Leyte prison unabated

Tacloban City – More than a month after suspected drug lord Edgar Allan Alvarez was shot dead inside the Leyte Regional Penal Colony in Abuyog, Leyte, the traffic of drugs inside the facility continues, officials confirmed.

Leyte provincial chief Sr. Supt. Franco Simborio said that based on their intelligence report, five associates of Alvarez have taken over drug operations in the penal colony.

Leyte Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

“We are disgusted because until now, it’s as if nothing happened inside the Leyte Regional Penal Colony under the leadership of Penal Superintendent Geraldo Aro. He has not been relieved from his post, and this is reliable information is being subjected for validation,” Simborio said.

Alvarez was shot to death by a team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Eastern Visayas that raided the penal colony last August 11.

He lobbed a hand grenade at the agents but it failed to explode.

Several kilos of illegal drugs were recovered from Alvarez’s cell.

Albuera, Leyte, Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. had confirmed that his son Kerwin got his supply of drugs from the penal colony.

A former inmate who had just served out from his sentence confirmed to reporters the continued manufacture of illegal drugs inside the penal colony.

The ex-inmate, who refused to be identified, was surprised why the penal colony has not been completely rid of drugs despite of President Rodrigo Duterte’s intensified anti-drug campaign.

Supt. Marvin Marcos, who led the CIDG team, expressed frustration at the failure of the Bureau of Corrections, which runs the Leyte Penal Colony, to go after facility’s officials.

In October last year, 11 inmates were killed when the penal colony’s maximum security building burned down.

The building was said to house a shabu laboratory.

Bureau of Corrections officials in Manila and Leyte did not respond to calls from the Leyte media.