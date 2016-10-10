Dry run set on EDSA ‘no-window-hour’ rule

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said traffic personnel will only issue warnings to motorists violating the “no-window-hour” rule along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and C- Road during a two-day dry run on October 27-28.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said motorists violating the rule will only start receiving traffic violation tickets and pay the corresponding fine starting Oct. 31 up to Jan. 31, 2017.

After that, all private vehicles affected by the coding scheme will be banned from EDSA and C-5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Based on our traffic engineering, the rule is foreseen to cut the number of vehicles by 18 to 20 percent,” Orbos said. The MMDA is a member agency of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT).

The rule initially covers only the two roads after Metro Manila mayors who make up the Metro Manila Council shelved the original plan to enforce it on all Metro Manila streets .

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Mark Richmund de Leon said Metro Manila local governments have to amend their respective local ordinances before they can scrap the no-window-hour rule in their localities. The cities of Makati and Las Piñas do not have window hours.

Orbos said he is set to meet again with IACT officials and Metro Manila mayors to expand the rule to other areas in the face of the expected 20 percent increase in the volume of vehicles this coming Christmas period.

Meanwhile, mall operators have agreed to avoid holding sales from Monday to Friday, to avoid adding to the already heavy traffic on weekdays. Senior Supt. Antonio Gardiola, I-ACT chief traffic officer and Highway Patrol Group director, said the operators of shopping malls agreed that sales may be scheduled from 12:01 p.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, from Oct. 21 to Jan. 9, 2017.

Gardiola met with mall operators and representatives last Friday afternoon and asked them to submit their traffic management plans two weeks ahead of their planned sales. According to MMDA, traffic speed along EDSA drops from 20 to 5 kilometers per hour (kph) whenever there is sale along the highway due to increase in traffic volume in the vicinity of shopping malls.

Among those who attended the meeting were representatives from Ayala Malls Trinoma and Glorietta, Shoe Mart (SM), Robinsons, Centris, Fisher Mall, Starmall, Eastwood, Araneta Center, Podium, Shangri-La Plaza, Filinvest, Empire Mall, Walter Mart, and Landers. Orbos said there are 16 malls on EDSA alone.

Gardiola said they also requested mall operators to limit the delivery of goods and merchandise to early morning hours, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The mall owners also agreed in principle to the late opening and closing of malls – from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Nov. 1 to Jan. 9 next year.

I-ACT officials will meet with mall security officers on Oct. 13.