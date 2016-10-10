DSWD asks for more aid for poor elderly Filipinos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is seeking additional assistance for the country’s indigent senior citizens as it is currently “far from sufficient” to attend to the needs of poor elderly Filipinos.

“Much has to be done to take care of our senior citizens, especially those who have no means to sufficiently sustain themselves,” DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

The DSWD maintains four residential care for older persons aged 60 and above who are abandoned and neglected.

These are Golden Acres: Haven for Elderly in Tanay, Rizal; Home for the Elderly in Zamboanga City; Home for the Aged in Tagum City; and Golden Reception and Center for Elderly and Other Special Needs (GRACES) in Quezon City.

The centers have a budget allotment of P60,911,280. As of September 30, P38,311,087.13 or 62.9 percent of the allotted budget for these centers have been utilized.

“Our records show that we need more centers, or we need to expand their respective bed capacity and facilities. Our centers, including our centers for senior citizens, need to be improved so they can admit more of our neglected elderly members,” Taguiwalo said.

She noted that the DSWD continues to provide social pension for indigent senior citizens, especially those who are frail, sickly, do not receive any pension, and have no other source of income and support coming from their families.

The P500-per-month social pension is given quarterly to assist the beneficiaries with their daily living and medical needs.