DSWD assures continuous response and relief efforts to typhoon ‘Ferdie’-isolated areas in Batanes

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured on Sunday continuous response and relief efforts and augmentation support to typhoon “Ferdie”-isolated areas in the island province of Batanes.

Heavy rains caused by typhoon ‘Ferdie’ fall in La Union, slowing down traffic along the national highway yesterday. (Erwin G. Beleo)

“The government’s response and relief efforts will continue. We hope to immediately assess the extent of the damage brought about by typhoon ‘Ferdie’ and to be able to extend aid in Itbayat through a follow-up relief mission. They still need food supplies and materials to secure their houses, and emergency communication,” said DSWD Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo in a statement.

She added that another relief mission team, headed by DSWD Director Felino O. Castro, is on its way to deliver additional relief supplies in Batanes, which is currently under a state of calamity.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Hope V. Hervilla is also joining the team to provide inputs and assist in the relief mission in the island province.

The relief supplies include 2,000 canned goods, 600 family food packs, 2,000 ready-to-eat brown rice bars, bottled water, malong, and generator sets for distribution to families affected by the typhoon.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, some 2,710 families or 10,344 persons have been reported displaced in the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Cagayan and Batanes. Of them, 20 families or 151 persons are still inside three evacuation centers, while 2,651 families or 10,063 persons have taken temporarily shelter with their relatives and friends.

The number of affected families is expected to increase further since the town of Itbayat remains isolated and without communication.

DSWD is the chair of the Response Cluster under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).