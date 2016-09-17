DSWD prepared relief assistance for ‘Ferdie’-affected areas

Heavy rains caused by typhoon ‘Ferdie’ fall in La Union, slowing down traffic along the national highway yesterday. (Erwin G. Beleo)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday assured those affected by typhoon ‘Ferdie’ in Batanes that everything is being done to deliver the needed assistance as soon as possible.

Upon confirmation by the Philippine Air Force and weather permitting, DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo is hoping that relief assistance for families affected by Ferdie will be airlifted via C130 to Batanes by Sunday (September 18).

DSWD has a relief shipment of 20,000 pieces of ready-to-eat brown rice bars, 800 family food packs, 5,000 pieces of Malong, 5,000 bottles of water, 3 units of generator from the Office of Civil Defense and DSWD, 40 rolls of ropes, and 30 rolls of laminated sacks.

These goods have been at the Villamor Airbase since September 14.

The airlift will proceed as soon as a safe window of opportunity is available and will transport the abovementioned items along with the Rapid Emergency Telecommunications Team, and the Rapid Damage and Needs Analysis Team from Region 2 (Cagayan Valley).