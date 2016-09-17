DSWD to fight for solo parents rights

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development said that the agency will be pushing for the rights of solo parents as part of its legislative agenda for the 17th Congress.



In a statement, Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo said that Amendments to Republic Act 8972 or the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act was included as a priority legislative measure.

Taguiwalo stressed that the DSWD’s Department Legislative Liaison Office (DLLO) has an approved advocacy action plan, which was formulated with the Legislative Bill Review Committee (LBRC) Members and Field Office Legislative Liaison Coordinators (FO LLCs) as early as May 2016.

Aside from House Bill No. 3398 filed by Representative Arlene D. Brosas of Gabriela Party List on August 31, there are five more bills in the House of Representatives with the same intent.