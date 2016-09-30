DTI clarifies decline in competitiveness ranking; done before May polls

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez yesterday clarified that the survey for the latest Global Competitiveness Index was done before the national elections in May this year.

In a Viber message to reporters, Lopez seemed to convey that the results of the survey where the Philippines dropped 10 notches lower to 57 from 47 among 138 countries does not reflect the performance of the Duterte administration, which only took office on June 30 this year.

“On the Competitiveness report, kindly clarify that the survey was done before May 9 election,” said Lopez.

The Switzerland-based World Economic Forum which conducted the GCI said that the data gathering was conducted before elections, and the Executive Opinion Survey was conducted during the campaign period

Nonetheless, Lopez cited minimal drop in score from 4.39 to 4.36 translated into 10 points ranking drop.

He cited gains in education, health and macro environment.

He also noted of drops in global market efficiencies, technology readiness, institutions, innovation, and infrastructure factors.

The National Competitiveness Council noted of its disappointment saying Stressing this is the first time the country dropped in the rankings in the past seven years.

“It is, of course, disappointing to experience this fall in spite of all efforts to improve competitiveness. Our score dropped minimally from 4.39 to 4.36 out of 7 but it was enough to bring us down by countries. The world is so competitive that even small changes make a big difference in ranking,” stated Guillermo M. Luz, private sector co-chairman for the NCC.

In the 2016 WEF-GCR release, Philippines dropped in eight of the 12 pillars of the survey.

The largest drops were reported in Goods Market Efficiency (down 19, from 80th to 99th); Technological Readiness (down 15, from 68th to 83rd); Institutions (down 14, from 77th to 91st); Innovation (down 14, from 48th to 62nd) and Business Sophistication (down 10, from 42nd to 52nd).

The country also recorded declines in Infrastructure (down 5, from 90th to 95th); Labor Market Efficiency (down 4, from 82nd to 86th); and Market Size (one notch down from 30th to 31st).

On the positive side, the Philippines showed gains in Higher Education and Training (up 5, from 63rd to 58th); Health and Primary Education (up 5, from 86th to 81st); and Macroeconomic Environment (up 4, from 24thto 20th). Macroeconomic management remains the country’s strongest performing pillar in the overall index. The Financial Market Development indicator rank remains unchanged at 48th.

“The new ranking brings us further away from our intermediate goal of being in the top-third of global rankings. We will need to focus even more on our challenges – bureaucracy, infrastructure, technology, and innovation – to make the country more competitive,” according to Luz.