DTI crafts extra perks to investors

In lieu of shortened 5% tax on gross income

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is pushing for the inclusion of other time-bound and performance-based incentives in lieu of the removal of existing perpetual tax perks to select companies in an effort to modernize the country’s tax incentive regime.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters at the launch of the 284th Go Negosyo Center through the Sipag Villar in Las Piñas City that the proposed new incentives would be in the form of tax perks for a project that adapts activities like the Inclusive business (IB) model, research and development activities among others.

For instance, if a company has an IB model that sources supply from a DTI-accredited micro, small and medium enterprises this company could be entitled to an additional tax deduction every time it sources from the MSMEs.

The granting of extra incentives could be in the form of NOLCO (net operating loss carry over) and accelerated depreciation or tax deduction for projects that undertake research and development, additional labor and training expenses. These incentives were actually granted by Board of Investments (BOI) before to its investors until their phased out.

With these additional incentives, the government can now put a cap on the 5.0 percent tax on gross income earned (GIE) that companies registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) enjoy on perpetual basis after they have exhausted their income tax holiday (ITH) privilege. PEZA companies are export-oriented enterprises.

“Let’s say we could put a limit to the 5 percent GIE to 25 years,” he said.

According to Lopez, the DTI proposal is also in line with the position of the Department of Finance (DOF), which has always been on putting a cap on 5 percent GIE to export-oriented enterprises of PEZA, which does not only limit government revenues but also unfair to other in investors.

At present, domestic-oriented enterprises registered with the Board of Investments only enjoy ITH and duty-free importation of capital equipment. They don’t enjoy the perpetual 5 percent GIE granted to PEZA enterprises.

The only common incentives among investors in this country is the ITH, which is only good for four years for non-pioneer status and 6 years for pioneer plus two bonus years depending on a company’s performance or a maximum of 8 eight years.

“That is why, we call this modernization of fiscal incentives instead of harmonization, which could mean reduction in incentives. Here we are lengthening the incentives availment,” said Lopez adding the DTI and DOF are going to come up with a unified position on how to push for the amendment of the country’s tax incentives regime.

In terms of revenue impact, Lopez said the planned additional incentives will not really be a big drain on the government coffers as they are only sweeteners or extra perks to companies after the expiration of the main incentive, ITH.

“It is just a small portion in foregone revenues. The ITH is the bigger incentive but it is needed or else investors will not come in,” he said. This is the reason that DOF has agreed not to touch the ITH anymore although Lopez said it would be better if the government could also consider lengthening the ITH incentives to be at par with other countries, which grant between 10 to 15 years in ITH.

Lopez called the extra incentives “icing on the cake”.

According to Lopez, these additional perks to investors would already make the country attractive to foreign investors because other countries are offering 10 to 15 years of ITH.