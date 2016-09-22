DTI sees brighter future of mat industry in Samar town

BASEY, Samar — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is optimistic of further promoting the mat industry in this town with the operation of Negosyo Center and Tindahang Pinoy here.

BOLINAO WEAVERS — Women of all ages in Barangay Salud, Santiago Island in Bolinao are busy with their hands at the barangay center which serves as a work area for ‘buri’ mat weavers. (Jojo Riñoza)

The Trade department is confident that mat weavers and traders will benefit from these two projects. The town, a neighboring area of Tacloban City, is currently the record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s longest mat, locally known as banig.

A banig made up tikog leaves, is a handwoven mat usually used in the Philippines for sleeping and sitting. The town is also known for its woven products such as wall decorations and placemats.

“Negosyo Centers will be responsible in promoting ease of doing business and facilitating access to services for SMEs (small and medium enterprises), especially those who are into mat weaving and trading,” said Meilou C. Macabare, DTI Samar provincial director.

The center, which opened on Monday, will not only ease the process for acquisition of government-issued permits and certificates, but will also serve as an advisory entity and provide access to financial institutions for loan applications.

An SME Development Council, composed of public and private sector, will be formed to oversee the operations of the Negosyo Center and ensure that it fulfills its mandate to the people, according to Macabare.

The DTI also opened One Town One Product (OTOP) Tindahang Pinoy, which aims to promote Philippine world-class products to tourists and domestic buyers.

“The Tindahang Pinoy will serve as an avenue for the globally-renowned exporters and the entrepreneurs to showcase their products to foreign and local buyers,” she added.

Products on sale include processed food, gift and decorative items, furniture and furnishings, fashion accessories, bags, handicrafts.

“Local skills are used to manufacture these products, thereby providing employment to locals,” Macabare said.

Basey is a first class town in Samar province with a population of 55,480. The town is said to be the Leyte’s capital during the American period.