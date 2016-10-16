Duterte arrives in Brunei for 3-day visit

President Rodrigo Duterte has arrived in Brunei Darussalam at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, to kick off his three-day visit that seeks to boost ties between the two countries in areas of trade, investment, peace and security.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte (mb.com.ph)

The president will meet with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and tackle ways to enhance special ties between the Philippines and Brunei.

Among the priorities of their discussions will be intensifying two-way trade and investments, developing the country’s halal sector and improving micro small and medium enterprises, Duterte said.

Along with the growth and development, Duterte also plans to closer cooperation with Brunei in securing just and lasting peace in Mindanao.

“Brunei has always been a steadfast partner for peace. As the Philippines enters an important phase in our peace talks, Brunei will continue to play an important role,” he said during his pre-departure press conference in Davao City.

In the area of defense and security cooperation, Duterte said he would seek collaborative undertakings in the sharing and expertise on maritime security as well as capacity building.

“I will seek closer collaboration and mutual support in our campaign against illegal drugs and importance towards attaining our common goal of realizing an ASEAN drug-free community,” he said.

Duterte is also expected to meet with the Filipino community in Brunei to thank them for their contributions to the country’s economic development. He also intends to apprise the Filipinos of developments in the country.

From Brunei, President Duterte will fly to China for a three-day visit on October 18–21.