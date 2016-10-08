Duterte as President: ‘Not an easy job’

On his 100th day in office, the tough talking Rody Duterte talked about his life being a president, which he said, was a no easy job.

Lonely and alone is how he described his life as Chief Executive, adding that he also does not have privacy.

Speaking at the Banana Congress 2016 in Davao City, Duterte also called himself the “chief clerk” of the government because “every time, every night” there is a “folder- (from) the Department of Agriculture, Department of Foreign Affairs, Labor” that he has to read.

“My earliest go home time in Malacañang is on the average, two o’clock, two, three, four (a.m.). Then I wake up because my day starts at one (o’clock p.m.) to attend to all the business of the government. Again, I go home,” he added.

“That’s the routine,” Duterte said, adding that he skips dinner and only eats finger food like sandwiches.