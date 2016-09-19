Duterte asks for six-month extension in war vs drugs, criminality

President Duterte flashes his third list of alleged ‘narco-politicians’ who will be the target of his administration’s all-out war on drugs before troops at Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela yesterday. Behind him are (from left) Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año, Philippine Army commanding general; Gen. Ricardo Visaya, Armed Forces Chief of Staff; Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III; and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. (John Jerome Ganzon / Manila Bulletin)

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo R. Duterte asked for an extension of another six months to accomplish his campaign promise of ending illegal drugs and criminality within the first three to six months of his administration

“We are rocked by so many problems, kidnapping in the South, terrorism, drugs, which are really really pulling us down. I can say that we would need time to put everything in order. That self-imposed time of three to six months… well, I did not realize how severe and how serious the problem of drug in this republic until I became president,” he said Sunday evening at the Matina Enclaves.

Duterte’s drug war drew international criticisms for the rise of extrajudicial killings while noting that there are 700,000 “new” drug personalities who surrendered to police and military.

“I think I will give it to Congress to decide. I cannot kill them all. I cannot do it. I have no idea that hundreds of thousands of people are in drug list.”

He said he joined calls to postpone barangays election to next year as the drug money has penetrated even the lowest unit of the government.

(Antonio L. Colina IV)