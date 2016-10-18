Duterte enacts brgy, SK polls postponement

The law postponing the barangay and sangguniang kabataan (SK) elections set for this month has been signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang announced.

Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications | mb.com.ph

The postponement means the barangay and SK polls originally set this October 31 will be held on October 23, 2017.

In a Palace briefing Tuesday, October 18, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) assistant secretary Marie Banaag said: “According to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, it was already signed by the president.”

“But we just have to wait for the courier, the aircraft, that would bring home the signed law and for proper transmittal to the proper offices,” Banaag added.

She said it remains unknown where and when the president enacted the law as he is currently on a state visit to Brunei. Duterte is set to fly to China on October 18.

Last month, the both houses of Congress approved the deferment of the said elections. The House of Representatives voted 218-4 in favor, while only 2 dissented in the Senate.

President Duterte had said he wanted to shelve the barangay and SK elections out of fears that drug money will proliferate.