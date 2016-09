Duterte: Expect another retaliatory attack

President Duterte flashes his third list of alleged ‘narco-politicians’ who will be the target of his administration’s all-out war on drugs before troops at Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela yesterday. Behind him are (from left) Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año, Philippine Army commanding general; Gen. Ricardo Visaya, Armed Forces Chief of Staff; Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III; and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. (John Jerome Ganzon / Manila Bulletin)

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo R. Duterte said to expect another retaliatory attack in another part of Mindanao if not in Davao City, following the deadly blast of Sept. 2 at the Roxas Night Market, this city.

“I knew na puputok dito.” Duterte said.

Duterte made the statement during the distribution of cash assistance to relatives of the dead and wounded at the Night Market blast.

“There will be another explosion believe me,” President Duterte said.