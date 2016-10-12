Duterte govt pushes Subic-Clark bullet train project

The Duterte administration is flexing its muscles to push through with its plan to construct 60-kilometer bullet train from Subic to Clark and vice versa.

MB.COM.PH MB FILE – Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Photo courtesy of BCDA via Facebook) /

At Wednesday’s House Committee on Transportation hearing on the proposed Traffic Crisis Act, newly-appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman Martin Diño said President Duterte will raise his government’s transportation plan during his trade and investment mission to

China this month.

He said the construction of the bullet train will be under the Public-Private Partnership with a Chinese company, branding it as one of the legacy projects of President Duterte.

Quezon City Rep. Winston “Winnie” Castelo, one of the authors of the ‘emergency power’ bills, strongly urged Congress to fully scrutinise the projects to be implemented to ensure transparency and accountability in the government.

He said the Department of Transportation (DoTr) should not just be allowed to “to do away with bidding for big-ticket infrastructure projects but enable the agency to do the right things the right way.”