Duterte hits critics of 3,000 drug deaths, says Hitler killed 3 million Jews

President Duterte lashed out anew at critics of his bloody war on drugs yesterday and said he would be happy to “slaughter” three million drug addicts, citing by way of comparison Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s killing of three million Jews in World War II.

“Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there are three million drug addicts (in the country). I’d be happy to slaughter them,” Duterte said. “And save the country from perdition,” he added.

The Chief Executive made the statement in press conference early Friday upon his return from a two-day visit to Vietnam.

The President expressed exasperation over continuing criticism from the international community over alleged extrajudicial killings in connection with the campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in the country.

On Friday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said they are still halfway into their target of neutralizing 1.8 million drug personalities. He said the number includes surrenders, arrested, and killed drug suspects.

To date, Dela Rosa said, an estimated 720,000 drug suspects have surrendered and about 15,000 arrested, but he did not mention the number of drug personalities killed in police operations.

The United States, United Nations (UN), and European Union (EU) have all expressed concern over reported extrajudicial killings in the Philippines in connection with the government’s campaign against drugs.

But according to the President, his critics were just being hypocrites. “Look, kayong US, EU. You can call me anything. But I was never into or I am never into hypocrisy like you. Close your doors, it’s wintertime. There are migrants escaping from the Middle East. You allow them to rot and then you’re worried about the death of about 1,000, 2,000, 3,000?” he said.

Asked for his reaction on the recent remarks of US Senators Benjamin Cardin and Patrick Leahy expressing concern on the implications of Duterte’s anti-drug policies, the President said: “Do not interfere in our affairs.”

“I would like to appeal … to government of the United States,” he said. “Stop this hypocrisy game and we’re all right. Stop being hypocrites. Do not pretend to be the moral conscience of the world. Do not be the policeman because you do not have the eligibility to do that in my country,” he added.

HITLER AND GENOCIDE

Duterte lashed out at unnamed critics who, he said, have compared him to Hitler and have likened his anti-drugs campaign to genocide.

“You’re worried about the death of about 1,000, 2,000, 3,000,” Duterte said in a speech early on Friday, referring to the number of people killed since he launched his war on illegal drugs. “Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. Now, there is 3 million… there’s 3 million drug addicts. There are… I’d be happy to slaughter them,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the President’s office.

Duterte added that he would like to “finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition.” At least 6 million Jews died during the Holocaust instigated by Hitler and the Nazis.

Duterte has made good on a promise to launch a ruthless campaign to suppress illegal drugs, with more than 3,000 people killed in the past three months. He has called narcotic use a pandemic and defended the tactics of police while accusing critics of valuing the lives of criminals over what he says is the good of society.

The campaign has prompted criticism both at home and abroad, with the UN, EU, and the US, among those expressing concern. Duterte has regularly lashed out at critics in obscenity-filled speeches, including one in which he threatened to leave the UN and another that prompted US President Barack Obama to cancel a meeting with him.

Last week, Duterte said he would welcome an investigation from both the EU and the UN. He said there was no law against threatening criminals, and only drug suspects who resisted arrest had been killed (With a report from Bloomberg)