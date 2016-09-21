Duterte: ‘I do not like Martial Law’

He won’t do a Marcos to resolve the country’s drug problem.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte (left) leafs through pages of a list of politicians and security officials reportedly involved in illegal drug activities during the ‘Sulong Pilipinas: Local Governance Dialogues” held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City, Tuesday. The event was attended by local government officials from Visayas and Mindanao. At right is Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno. (Keith Bacongco/Manila Bulletin)

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has ruled out resorting to tactics such as abduction and killing in the government’s war against the illegal drug trade in the country.

The President instead decided to turn over the list of public officials with suspected drug links to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and let them handle it.

“Paano ko makaya ito? Hindi ko naman ito madampot at patayin ko. Wala ‘yan. Ayaw ko naman ng Martial Law,” Duterte said during a visit to Camp Elias Angeles in Camarines Sur on Wednesday.

“This will destroy your children, your grandchildren and the next generation,” he said about the country’s huge drug problem aggravated by coddlers in government.

At least 40 judges are said to be included in the latest list of public officials with suspected involvement in the illegal drug trade, according to the President.

Duterte read a few names in the drug list before turning this over to the AFP officials.