Duterte may go to Jolo for talks with Misuari

President Rodrigo R. Duterte has offered to personally go to Jolo to fetch Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari and bring him to Davao City so they can start to talk peace.

In a speech before local chief executive during the “Sulong Pilipinas: Local Governance Series” in Makati City on Tuesday, the Duterte said he had a phone conversation with the MNLF leader.

“The line was very bad, but I heard him saying that he’s going to go to me in Davao but has to bring his troops as security,” the chief executive said.

The President, however, rejected Misuari’s plan. “I could not explain to him that that could not be possible anymore. Unang-una, he is facing charges and if at all, he’s allowed to go out, lalo na hindi siya pwede magdala ng sarili niyang armas,” said Duterte.

He added that while it won’t bother him even Misuari decides to bring a cannon, the military and the police will not allow it.