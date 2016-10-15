Duterte meets with Marcos loyalists before start of caravan for LNMB burial

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — President Rodrigo Duterte met briefly with Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos and leaders of the Marcos loyalists Friday afternoon, October 14.

The group were set to launch its four-day trek caravan to Manila, called the “Kailian March,” to appeal before the Supreme Court to allow the burial of the late President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).



(KARL NORMAN ALONZO/Presidential Photo) / MB.COM.PHUTERT MB FILE – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte(KARL NORMAN ALONZO/Presidential Photo) / MB.COM.PHUTERT

President Duterte was in Laoag City to refuel his aircraft at the Laoag International Airport after visiting the typhoon-hit residents of Batanes.

Kailian is an Ilocano word used to address or identify fellow members of a community, signifying something even deeper than “fellow Ilocano.”

“Bilang isang abogado, it’s a matter of law na malibing ang tatay ko sa Libingan,” said Governor Marcos of the president’s perspective on Marcos’ interment at the LNMB.

President Duterte himself stated, “Batas iyan, eh… It is very clear to me na ang decision ko, tama. As a lawyer, I could only stick to what is the law.”

“I have standing orders to the police and the military to keep everybody safe… If it goes out of control, then I will fly immediately [to the March],” he added.

Last August 7, President Duterte gave the green light to bury Marcos at the LNMB, “It is their right, because nag-go signal na ako.” This was also among his promises during the presidential campaign period.

However, the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on burial preparations due to cases seeking to make Marcos accountable for Martial Law atrocities and corruption.

Initially set until September 12, the TRO was later extended to October 18, when the SC is expected to release their final decision on the interment.

“He was a soldier… He was a president. And nobody can deny that,” President Duterte had said earlier of the late president.