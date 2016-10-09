Duterte, Misuari to meet this week

By Antonio L. Colina IV



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – President Duterte and Nur Misuari(MB.COM.PH)

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo R. Duterte said that he is set to meet with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari anytime this week to “begin the talks” to put an end to decades-long insurgencies in Mindanao.

“Misuari is getting out of Jolo next (this) week, and we’ll begin the talks,” Duterte said Friday, October 7.

The president also reiterated the need to address the armed conflicts in Mindanao, stemming from the historical injustices committed by the American and Spanish colonizers against the Moro people.

“Iyong Islam naman was already thriving here in Mindanao. As a matter of fact, Islam was 100 percent dito sa Mindanao because Mindanao was really part—you go to the archives of Malaysia and itong sa Indonesia, there’s a part there about the Philippines and how the missionaries came here,” he said.

Duterte said he leaves it up to leaders of different MNLF factions—Misuari, Muslimin Sema and Abul Khayr Alonto, who is chair of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA)—on how to “fix internal dynamics” but he said the three of them are willing to talk again.