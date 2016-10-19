Duterte now in China

BEIJING, China –The President arrives in Beijing Tuesday night to strengthen the country’s relations with China, particularly on trade and investments. Duterte’s visit coincides with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the relations between China and the Philippines.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte arrives in China / Image grab RTVM video (mb.com.ph)

Two senators, four congressmen, and several Cabinet members are among the 29 top government officials accompanying President Duterte in his four-day state visit to China. Included in the President’s official delegation to Beijing are House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Rep. Arthur Yap, Rep. Wesley Gatchalian, Rep. Harry Roque, and senior government officials.

Duterte’s official party also includes Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueño, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Also joining the China visit are National Economic and Development Authority director general Ernesto Pernia, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, and Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo.