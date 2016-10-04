(VIDEO) Duterte offers sorry anew in front of Jews

President Rodrigo Duterte personally expressed his apologies to the Jewish Association of the Philippines as he graced their celebration of the Rosh Hashanah or Jewish New Year late Tuesday, October 4.

Duterte said that while speaking recently about his war on drugs, “I mentioned the world Jewish. And for that, I apologize.” He denied being racist and did not mean to defile the memory of the Jews.

He even reminded that his previous wife, Elizabeth Zimmermann, was a descendant of an American Jew.

Jewish communities around the world admonished Duterte when he invoked German dictator Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust campaign to exterminate Jews.

But in front of attendees at the Beit Yaacov Synagogue in Makati City, he justified his behavior: “It’s my character. That’s what I am. And God created me to be in this way, I suppose.”

Duterte also reiterated his fight against corruption, drugs and crime, justifying that his war against the illegal drug menace that have resulted in thousands of deaths was meant to rid narco-politics.

He also blamed his critics for supposedly vilifying him: “They pictured me to be killing so many persons, and because of the drug problem. And I would say that it is true. But not all were killed tied in their backs.”

He also pointed out that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was known to resist his critics.

Duterte was applauded when he said that despite their differences in religion and political structure, their common denominator is their belief in God, righteousness and karma.

The president made his first apology while speaking at the 37th Masskara Festival in Bacolod, Negros Occidental on Sunday, October 2.

He made the Hitler remark in his speech upon arrival from Vietnam on Friday, September 30: “Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there is three million, there’s a three million drug addict. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them. At least if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have you know… my victims, I would like to be, all criminals to finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition.”