Duterte on firecracker ban: It’s a Cabinet decision

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will consult with his cabinet secretaries whether to enforce a nationwide firecracker ban during the Christmas season.

MB File Photo –Prohibited fire cracker/s used by Bomb squad in Quirino Grandstand for simulation. (Photo by Michael Varcas)

“I am going to have a cabinet meeting kasi mawalan ng negosyo—economic, social, lahat na, so I would need the cabinet to decide. It would be a cabinet decision,” he said Sunday, October 16, in a press conference before leaving for his visits to Brunei and China at Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport.

Duterte, Davao’s mayor for 22 years, banned the selling of firecrackers in the city in 2001 under Ordinance No. 060, or the Firecracker Ban, prohibits “manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices.”

Under section 3, P1,000 or imprisonment of not more than one, or both shall be imposed on first time offenders; P3,000 or imprisonment of not more than three months, or both, on second time offenders; and P5,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months but not less than three months will be imposed on third time offenders. (Antonio L. Colina IV)