Duterte optimistic China would allow PH fishermen in disputed waters

President Duterte expressed optimism that China would give Filipino fishermen access to traditional fishing grounds in the South China Sea when he visits the Asian giant this month.



The President said he also expects Beijing to relax stringent requirements on the country’s banana exports to China.

Duterte will make a state visit to China on October 18–21 upon the invitation of the Chinese government. Aside from China, he will also visit Brunei and Japan this month.

“I hope to report to you good news when I shall have visited Japan and China. I’m quite positive sa China,” the President said during the National Banana Congress in Davao City on Friday night, October 7.

“We will have the Filipinos returning to the traditional fishing grounds. I think it will ease up with quality control with the banana, and so many other things,” he added.

The government is seeking to reestablish bilateral relations with China even though the Philippines won the arbitration case against China related to the disputed territories in the South China Sea.

Filipino fishermen have been unable to sail and fish in the waters around territories disputed by the Philippines, China and other South East Asian countries ever since they were being dispelled by Chinese maritime and fishing vessels.