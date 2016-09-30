Duterte orders release of Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching in PH waters

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said President Duterte has ordered the release of 17 to 29 Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching in Philippine waters and has even offered to transport them to Vietnam with the expense shouldered by the Philippine government.



(Reuters/Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph President Rodrigo Duterte reviews the guard of honor with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capitol.(Reuters/Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph

But Aguirre said the President has emphasized that the government will be tough in enforcing the anti-poaching laws in case of future incidents.

He said “our commitment only covers those who have already been arrested. But I don’t think it will cover future offense.”

He explained that the release of the arrested Vietnamese was a sign of goodwill when the President visited Vietnam whose officials regarded the relationship between the two countries as “brothers.”