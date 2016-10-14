Duterte pitches his fight vs. crime, corruption to businessmen

He may not be adept at economics, but President Rodrigo Duterte assured the business community that fighting crime and corruption is his forte.

Addressing the Philippine Business Conference Thursday night, October 13, the president has pledged his relentless resolve to promote a “clean government” and keep law and order in the country, saying he has “no baggage” and “no debts to repay.”



(ACE MORANDANTE/ Presidential Photo) / MB.COM.PH MB FILE – President Rodrigo Duterte(ACE MORANDANTE/ Presidential Photo) / MB.COM.PH

Duterte also promised to “protect” businessmen in their legitimate trade and encouraged them to report any form of corruption and other abuse to his office.

“In this government, there will be no corruption. In this government, it will be clean, as in clean and this government will promise you law and order,” he said in his impromptu remarks. “I hate criminals. I hate drugs since so many lives destroyed and people wallowing in filth of money because of drugs, the drug lords.”

Duterte also candidly admitted that he has “very limited” proficiency in business and economics, saying he relies on his competent economic managers to handle this side of governance.

He said he even had failing grades in economics when he was in high school and college. A law graduate from San Beda College, the tough-talking Duterte previously served as congressman, mayor and state prosecutor.

“I am the only one who was 75 but unfortunately, I am the boss. I cannot engage you in so many theories about economics and all. I must be very frank with you. I have a very limited dimension about economics,” Duterte said.