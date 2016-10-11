Duterte plans to visit Russia after 3-nation junket

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday, October 11 he plans to visit Russia after his trips to Brunei, China and Japan.

“Pupunta ako ng Brunei, tapos didiretso ako ng China then… Japan,” Duterte said in front of newly-appointed government officials at their oath taking at Malacañang.

“Then probably I will go to Russia,” he continued as he mentioned anew his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the sidelines of the ASEAN summits in Laos last month.

“In that meeting namin sa Laos, nobody knew it but I said, na-divulge ko naman sa inyo. We talked. Kami lang dalawa ni Medvedev. Sabi niya, you go to Russia and we’ll talk about it. You will… we have everything that you need here. Pati pera siguro,” Duterte said.

A date for the planned Russia junket is not yet set.



/ AFP PHOTO / HOANG DINH NAM (FILES) This file photo taken on September 27, 2016 shows Philippines’ president Rodrigo Duterte as he speaks during a meeting with members of the Philippino community in Vietnam in Hanoi.The Pentagon on October 3, 2016 downplayed comments from Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, after he threatened to cancel a defense accord with the United States. Duterte on Sunday said he might scrap the treaty, known as the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), that went into force in January./ AFP PHOTO / HOANG DINH NAM

The president will fly to Brunei on October 16–18 for a state visit. He is expected to have an audience with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Duterte will also meet with the 6,000-to-7,000-strong Filipino community in Brunei at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas. About 23,000 Filipinos are living in Brunei.

On October 18, the president will fly to Beijing, China for a four-day state visit, which includes a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Duterte is expected to return to Manila on October 21 before leaving again for an official visit to Japan.

The president will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, while Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe will hold a meeting with the president and host a dinner in his honor.