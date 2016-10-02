Duterte points to “narco-politics” as he supports brgy-SK poll deferment

President Duterte attributed the prevalence of narco-politics in his support for deferring the barangay and sangguniang kabataan (SK) elections scheduled on October 31.

“Bakit ayaw ko ng eleksyon ngayon? (Why do I not favor holding the elections this month?) Because the portals of the government have been eaten by narco-politics,” Duterte said as he led the opening of the 37th Masskara Festival on Sunday, October 2 in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

The president hinted that almost 12 barangay chairmen are among the list of so-called narco-politicians, but stopped short at making specifications.

Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the president will release the third “narco-list” this week.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have yet to consolidate their respective bills for postponing the barangay-SK polls to 2017, which the two chambers have approved last month.