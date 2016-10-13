Duterte readied ‘alternatives’ to protect PH waters – Abella

President Duterte has readied “alternatives” in protecting the country’s territorial waters after suspending joint naval patrols with the United States in the disputed South China Sea, a Palace official said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella made the remarks after Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio reportedly called for continued joint patrols between the Philippines and the United States to protect the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Carpio said under the Constitution, the State must protect the country’s 200-mile EEZ by patrolling the area and guarding against intruders like Chinese poachers.

“As per the President’s decision, this has, which has been carefully considered. He has his own alternatives regarding the matter. And he is fully aware of his responsibility regarding the EEZ,” Abella said in a Palace news conference.

Asked if the President’s decision against joint border patrols will stay, Abella said: “As far as we know, yes.”

Still, Abella said the President was willing to meet with Carpio to discuss his concerns about the protection of the country’s waters. “I’m sure if the Justice were to approach him, they would have a dialogue,” he said.

Carpio was part of the government team that defended the country’s arbitration case before an international tribunal to contest China’s unfair and baseless claims over the West Philippine Sea.