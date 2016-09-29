Duterte ‘saddened’ by death of Defensor-Santiago

President Duterte is deeply saddened by the death of Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago.



(Richard V. Viñas/Manila Bulletin) mb.com.ph MAN WITH A MISSION – President Rodrigo R. Duterte speaks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Parañaque City before leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday afternoon. The President’s visit aims to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between the Philippines and Vietnam.(Richard V. Viñas/Manila Bulletin) mb.com.ph

“We express our deepest sorrow over the passing of Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago,” the President said in a statement while on a visit to Vietnam.

Duterte, who had a friendly rivalry with the senator in the last presidential campaign, paid tribute to Santiago for being an exemplary public servant, graft buster, and a constitutionalist.

“Senator Santiago has left a sterling career in public office. She is best remembered as a graftbuster ‘eating death threats for breakfast” earning her the Iron Lady of Asia. A constitutionalist, she has always been an advocate for the rule of law,” said the President.

“Rest in peace, Madam Senator. May your legacy continue to guide this nation for many years to come,” he added.