Duterte says sorry to Jews after Hitler allusion

President Rodrigo Duterte offered his apologies to the Jewish community after he recently referenced German dictator Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust campaign to exterminate Jews in his anti-drug campaign.

“I apologize profoundly and deeply to the Jewish community,” Duterte said as he led the opening of the 37th Masskara Festival in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on Sunday, October 2.

Duterte also said he “never meant to derogate” the Jews.

Israel’s foreign ministry has described Duterte’s invocation of Hitler in his bloody anti-drug war as “unfortunate,” the Associated Press reported.

