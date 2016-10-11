Duterte: ‘Shouldn’t PH go for health, education alliances, rather than military?’

President Rodrigo Duterte / Manila Bulletin file photo

President Rodrigo Duterte said he does not mean to cancel the country’s military alliances with other nations but wondered if these are still necessary.

The President admitted he prefers to pursue alliances that would contribute to the well being of Filipinos, particularly on health and education.

“I do not mean to cancel or abrogate the military alliances but tanungin ko kayo, do you really think we need it? If there is a war, magka-upakan, do you need we really need America? And do we need China, Russia for that matter?” he said during the oath taking of government officials in Malacañang on Tuesday, October 11, 2016.

Duterte admitted that no foreign power would likely rush to the aid of the Philippine in the event another world war starts.

Instead, the President highlighted the value of foreign alliances on aspects such as health and education. “Let us go for alliances that would contribute to the health, to the education if there is a world out there waiting for our children. Otherwise, we have to protect them,” he said.