Duterte signs AO on task force vs. media killings

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the order calling for the creation of a task force to probe the media killings in the country.

The president’s Administrative Order No. 1 mandates the creation of a presidential task force that will look into the “violations of right to life, liberty and security of the members of the media,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a press briefing at Malacañang.

The inter-agency task force will create an inventory of cases to be categorized as unsolved, under investigation, under preliminary investigation, under trial or under appeal.

It will be headed by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

President Duterte had ordered the creation of task force earlier in July.

Andanar said the order aims to ensure a safe environment for media workers and help stop political violence and abuses of power against the media. “The President wants this administrative order because he cares for you. He believes in the freedom of the press.”

He cited data from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which reveal that the Philippines ranks third in the most number of journalists killed in the line of duty.

He also noted the 2014 Human Rights Watch report that named the country as also among the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist.