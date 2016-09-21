Duterte slams EU resolution on PH extrajudicial kilings

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday night slammed the European Union (EU) for its resolution calling for an investigation on the rising number of drug suspects killed in relation to the government’s war against illegal drugs.



(RTVM / mb.com.ph) President Duterte during Sulong Pilipinas: Local Governance Series(RTVM / mb.com.ph)

“Nabasa ko ang EU condemnation sa akin. Sabihin ko sa kanila, ‘F— you.’ You are doing it in atonement for your sins,” the Chief Executive said in a speech at the Sulong Pilipinas-Local Governance Dialogues at SMX Convention Center in Davao City.

“Ginawa nilang istrikto-istrikto dahil may guilt feelings ‘yan sila. Ako dito, ano? Sino, sinong pinatay ko assuming it to be true? 1,007- who are they? Criminals? You call that genocide? Ilan ang pinatay nila?” he added.

He then cited countries belonging to the EU that have also committed human rights violations, particularly France and Great Britain.

“You should look into history hooks . . . Pinatay nila mga Arabs . . sila yun eh, France, Great Britain. Tapos EU ngayon has the gall to condemn me,” Duterte pointed out.