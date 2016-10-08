Duterte: ‘The war versus illegal drugs will not end’

“The drug campaign will not end,” President Rodrigo R. Duterte said on Friday as he emphasized there will be no let-up in the administration’s crackdown on the illicit drug trade.

“I will not renege on that. There shall be no reduction in substance or in form,” the Chief Executive said at the launch of the “Mentor Me” program of Go Negosyo in Davao City.

According to Duterte, it is destiny that he became President so that he can solve the country’s problem on illegal drugs.

The President has taken a firm stance against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country since he came into office on June 30.

Duterte has repeatedly underscored the need to interdict the drug problem while he is still the Chief Executive to save the next generation, as he noted that the drug menace destroys relationships among family members and the society.