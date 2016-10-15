Duterte to Coast Guard: Sink lawless elements

President Duterte has directed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to subdue all lawless elements at sea when necessary.



Duterte gave Coast Guard personnel clearance to suppress lawlessness at sea during the PCG’s 115th anniversary celebration, PCG spokesman Commander Armand Balilo said.

“Kapag lawlessness at sea, kapag lumaban, i-subdue kung kailangan. Kung kailangan at kung may capability na palubugin, palubugin (If it’s any kind of lawlessness at sea, if they resist, we have to subdue them if necessary; sink them even, if we can and if necessary),” Balilo said, quoting Duterte’s directive.

He added that the president assured them of supporting their efforts against any kind of lawlessness at sea including piracy, seajacking, poaching, drugs and arms smuggling, and terrorism.

Though Balilo said Duterte did not promise to give them guns, he assured them of the two choppers that the PCG was supposed to get last year.

“Iyong dalawang chopper sa budget last year na ‘di nakuha, ngayon inaayos na. ‘Di approved last year. Pero sabi niya I heard it ‘you will get it’ (The two choppers in our budget last year that was not approved, he said that we will get it),” Balilo said.