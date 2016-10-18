Duterte to make peace, mend ties with China

President Rodrigo Duterte is committed to forge peace and not resort to force or violence in trying to ease the maritime conflict with China during his historic state visit to China on October 18-21.

The President recently disclosed that he would “not go into rage” and instead talk about the territorial issue “softly” when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



President Duterte vowed October 16 he will not “barter” away territory and economic rights ahead of a visit to Beijing, where he hopes to mend ties frayed by a row over the South China Sea. / AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO | mb.com.ph Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his speech prior to departing for a visit to Brunei and China at Davao airport on October 16, 2016.President Duterte vowed October 16 he will not “barter” away territory and economic rights ahead of a visit to Beijing, where he hopes to mend ties frayed by a row over the South China Sea. / AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO | mb.com.ph

The Philippine leader arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a four-day state visit in an attempt towards renewing bilateral and economic ties with China that have been strained by the unresolved territorial row.

“We take away war or violence because that is not a good option,” Duterte said in a recent interview with China Daily ahead of his visit to Beijing. “I’ll be there to talk about it softly,” he added about the arbitration ruling that virtually upheld the country’s territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea.

The president maintained that he would “not give up” the country’s territorial claims even as he moves to revitalize the country’s bilateral and trade relations with China. He said he would not go beyond the “boundaries” of the South China Sea arbitration ruling in his talks with the leaders of China.

“Nobody is going to give up the judgment that is in our favor. Those are our entitlements,” the president said in an interview by Al Jazeera, about the South China Sea arbitration ruling that rejected China’s historic claims on the disputed territory. “You can only negotiate to prevent war.”

On his first visit to China, the president is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community on Wednesday night to apprise them about his government’s programs, particularly the war on illegal drugs.

Duterte is also expected to be given red carpet welcome at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday before his meetings with China’s leaders.

He will also make a pitch for greater trade and investments between the Philippines and China in his assembly with the business community. Investment opportunities for China include agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure and renewable energy.

“We will continue to espouse cooperation and collaboration with friendly nations on the basis of sovereign equality, non-interference and mutual respect,” he said.

“In all my dealings, I will remain true to the constitutional mandate reposed on me to pursue an independent foreign policy and to uphold the national interest of the Philippines,” he added.

The Philippines established diplomatic relations with China in June 9, 1975. In the past 41 years, bilateral ties have been described as multifaceted since it invokes cooperation on political, defense, trade and investments, infrastructure development, energy, air services, agriculture, among others.